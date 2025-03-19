Left Menu

McDonald's Global Expansion: Hyderabad Hosts New Office

The Telangana government has announced a partnership with McDonald's, resulting in the establishment of a Global Office in Hyderabad. This office aims to employ 2,000 people, enhancing local economic prospects. Telangana's Chief Minister secured the deal, emphasizing the state's talent and infrastructure advantages over other cities.

The Telangana government has unveiled a significant partnership with McDonald's, marking a strategic move that will see the global fast-food giant establishing its Global Office in Hyderabad, India.

This newly planned office is set to employ 2,000 individuals initially, showcasing Hyderabad's growing prominence in the business sector, according to a release from the CMO.

The partnership was solidified following a negotiation meeting between Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and McDonald's top executives, including Chairman Chris Kempczinski. Hyderabad was chosen over cities like Bengaluru due to superior local talent and infrastructure, positioning it as a key player in attracting multinational investors.

