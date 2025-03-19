McDonald's Global Expansion: Hyderabad Hosts New Office

The Telangana government has unveiled a significant partnership with McDonald's, marking a strategic move that will see the global fast-food giant establishing its Global Office in Hyderabad, India.

This newly planned office is set to employ 2,000 individuals initially, showcasing Hyderabad's growing prominence in the business sector, according to a release from the CMO.

The partnership was solidified following a negotiation meeting between Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and McDonald's top executives, including Chairman Chris Kempczinski. Hyderabad was chosen over cities like Bengaluru due to superior local talent and infrastructure, positioning it as a key player in attracting multinational investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)