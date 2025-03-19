Tensions Rise: HRTC Buses Targeted Amidst Punjab Protests

Tensions have escalated in the region as Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses have come under attack in Punjab, following disputes between local protesters and authorities.

In the latest incident, a bus traveling from Kharar to Hamirpur arrived with shattered windows. Witnesses reported two masked individuals in a car intercepting and vandalizing the vehicle, leaving passengers terrified.

The conflict stems from an altercation over administrative charges at Kullu's Manikaran Barrier and the removal of contentious banners, fueling violence and anxiety among HRTC staff about their safety while driving through Punjab.

