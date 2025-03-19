Uber India Reports 41% Revenue Surge Amidst Narrowed Losses in FY24

Uber India Systems has made significant progress in the financial year 2023-24, managing to narrow its losses to Rs 89 crore. This represents a notable reduction in comparison to past figures and suggests improved financial health.

The ride-sharing and transportation network company, known for its robust market presence, reported impressive revenues of Rs 3,860 crore for the year. This marks a substantial 41% increase over the previous financial year, indicating strong growth in its operations across India.

Nonetheless, the company's financial statements revealed total expenses of Rs 3,977 crore. Despite this, the overall financial performance highlights Uber India's successful strategic efforts in expanding its revenue streams while minimizing losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)