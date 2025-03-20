Fed Holds Steady: Markets Brace for Interest Rate Cuts Amid Economic Uncertainty
The Federal Reserve, maintaining current interest rates, plans two quarter-point cuts this year amid economic uncertainty and tariff impacts. Chair Jerome Powell highlighted elevated uncertainty, with forecasts predicting higher inflation. The dollar's recent steadiness and geopolitical events, like Turkey's turmoil, impact global markets.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but signaled that two quarter-point cuts could occur by year's end amid economic uncertainty and trade tensions. The move reflects a response to evolving economic indicators and policy changes.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted an "unusually elevated" level of uncertainty, indicating that the complex economic landscape requires careful policy considerations. Expectations for inflation have risen, partly due to tariffs implemented by the Trump administration.
Global market fluctuations were noted, including a significant drop in the Turkish lira following political unrest. Meanwhile, the dollar's performance remained steady despite geopolitical tensions, reflecting cautious investor sentiment awaiting forthcoming economic data like first-quarter GDP results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
