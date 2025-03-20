Left Menu

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

The Bank of England is expected to maintain interest rates as it monitors the impact of U.S. tariffs and a UK tax hike. With rising inflation exceeding targets, uncertainties loom over global growth and Britain's economic policy, prompting caution from the BoE and its Monetary Policy Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 05:34 IST
The Bank of England is anticipated to keep interest rates steady this Thursday as it assesses the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and an impending British employer tax hike on the economy.

Despite inflation remaining above the BoE's target, borrowing costs have been cut less sharply than by the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve, affecting the UK's growth rate. Since reducing its Bank Rate to 4.5% in February, the BoE has pledged to proceed cautiously amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

The increasing uncertainties, amplified by Trump's proposed tariffs, challenge global growth and inflation outlooks. Domestically, the BoE is also factoring in the planned April 6 employer social security contribution increase and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' upcoming budget update, expected to announce public spending cuts, affecting Britain's growth prospects.

