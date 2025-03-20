Trump's Tariff Talk: Could US-India Trade Dynamics Shift?

President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about India lowering tariffs on American goods, despite reiterating plans to impose reciprocal tariffs starting April 2. In an interview with Breitbart News, Trump described US-India trade relations, highlighting a 'very good relationship' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but criticizing India's tariffs as among the highest globally.

Trump, discussing the India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor, emphasized the strength of the US' trade partnerships while warning against unfavorable treatment compared to less friendly nations. He asserted that April 2 marks a date for potential reciprocal tariffs if no resolution is reached.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal countered Trump's claims, stating that negotiations are ongoing, and no trade tariff agreement has been finalized. Amid plans to negotiate a Bilateral Trade Agreement, both sides aim to deepen trade ties by reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)