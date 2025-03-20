Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Talk: Could US-India Trade Dynamics Shift?

In an interview with Breitbart News, President Donald Trump discussed the high tariffs India imposes on American goods. He expects India to lower these tariffs, asserting reciprocal tariffs from the US by April 2 if no changes occur. Negotiations continue on the Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:03 IST
President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about India lowering tariffs on American goods, despite reiterating plans to impose reciprocal tariffs starting April 2. In an interview with Breitbart News, Trump described US-India trade relations, highlighting a 'very good relationship' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but criticizing India's tariffs as among the highest globally.

Trump, discussing the India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor, emphasized the strength of the US' trade partnerships while warning against unfavorable treatment compared to less friendly nations. He asserted that April 2 marks a date for potential reciprocal tariffs if no resolution is reached.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal countered Trump's claims, stating that negotiations are ongoing, and no trade tariff agreement has been finalized. Amid plans to negotiate a Bilateral Trade Agreement, both sides aim to deepen trade ties by reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

