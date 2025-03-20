EIB Global Commits Over €1.2M to Boost Climate-Resilient Urban Development in East Africa

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) has earmarked over €1.2 million (equivalent to KSh 166 million) in technical assistance funding to support climate-resilient urban development projects in East Africa. This funding will aid cities in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda in preparing and advancing critical climate-focused infrastructure projects that could significantly enhance urban sustainability and environmental resilience.

The cities poised to benefit from this initiative include Kericho, Nyamira, Kisumu, Embu, Eldoret, and Malindi in Kenya, along with Zanzibar in Tanzania and Makindye in Uganda. These urban centers will receive technical support designed to facilitate the early-stage preparation of climate-resilient projects, ensuring they become investment-ready and financially viable.

Funding Through the City Climate Finance Gap Fund

The EIB Global's contribution is financed through the City Climate Finance Gap Fund, a multi-donor trust fund supported by Germany and Luxembourg. The program is implemented in collaboration with the World Bank and German Development Cooperation (GIZ). The primary objective of this initiative is to bridge financial and technical gaps in urban climate projects that often remain at the conceptual stage due to a lack of expertise and resources.

This early-stage technical assistance is crucial in helping cities develop robust investment-ready proposals, enabling them to secure additional funding from global financial institutions, development banks, and private investors.

Key Focus Areas for Climate-Resilient Urban Development

The technical assistance program will center on multiple crucial areas aimed at enhancing urban resilience and sustainability, particularly in the management of waste and urban mobility. Some of the key areas of focus include:

1. Solid Waste and Faecal Sludge Management

Assessing options for integrated waste management, including segregation at source and structured waste collection systems.

Developing strategies for waste recovery, recycling, and sustainable disposal.

Exploring waste-to-energy solutions such as biogas production to promote sustainable energy use and reduce environmental pollution.

2. Wastewater Treatment and Sanitation

Improving wastewater treatment systems to ensure cleaner and healthier urban environments.

Enhancing the processing and treatment of faecal sludge to mitigate health risks associated with poor sanitation.

3. Promoting Non-Motorised Transport and Urban Mobility

Encouraging the development of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, cycling lanes, and other non-motorised transport systems to reduce carbon emissions.

Addressing urban transport challenges through improved infrastructure planning.

4. Urban Flood Mitigation and Climate Adaptation

Implementing flood-proofing measures in cities that are prone to seasonal flooding.

Strengthening stormwater management systems to enhance urban resilience against climate-induced disasters.

5. Green Public Spaces and Urban Forestry

Establishing green public parks to improve urban biodiversity and environmental quality.

Expanding urban forestry initiatives to increase carbon sequestration, combat urban heat islands, and enhance climate resilience.

Strengthening Financial Access for Kenyan Cities

In Kenya, EIB Global’s support is particularly aimed at helping cities secure additional funding through the Kenya Urban Support Programme II. This infrastructure investment program provides financial backing for cities upon successful completion of the Gap Fund’s technical assistance phase. The assistance will enhance the municipalities' ability to design projects that align with international funding criteria, making them more attractive to investors.

A Collaborative Approach to Climate Action

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros emphasized the importance of cities in the fight against climate change, stating:

"Cities and local governments play a key role in fighting climate change because they experience its effects the most. However, they often struggle to develop climate-resilient infrastructure, mainly due to a lack of resources and expertise to create strong, investment-ready projects. Through its support for the Gap Fund, the EIB helps cities bridge these gaps and prepare effective climate projects."

This statement underscores the growing importance of municipal-level climate initiatives, especially in developing regions where climate adaptation and mitigation efforts are urgently needed.

The Role of Technical Assistance in Climate Finance

Technical assistance for project preparation is an essential component of urban climate finance. It helps cities refine their proposals, conduct feasibility studies, and align projects with international environmental and financial standards. Many local authorities, particularly in low-income regions, lack the in-house capacity to structure complex climate-related investment projects. The EIB’s involvement through the Gap Fund ensures that cities can develop well-prepared, bankable projects that stand a strong chance of attracting financing from both public and private sector financiers.

EIB’s Broader Commitment to Urban Climate Finance

The European Investment Bank has been a key player in urban climate finance for years. Through initiatives like the City Climate Finance Gap Fund, the EIB collaborates with global partners to provide advisory services, technical assistance, and funding solutions that enable cities to transition towards climate neutrality.

By providing early-stage technical assistance, the EIB not only helps cities in East Africa design sustainable projects but also ensures that these projects contribute to broader climate goals, including carbon reduction, sustainable urbanization, and improved resilience against climate change-induced disasters.

Looking Ahead: A Sustainable Future for East African Cities

As climate challenges intensify across Africa, initiatives like the EIB Global’s technical assistance program play a crucial role in fostering sustainable urban development. With proper planning and support, the targeted cities in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda can implement solutions that address pressing environmental issues while promoting economic and social well-being.

With continued support from global partners, these cities have a unique opportunity to transform their infrastructure, enhance resilience, and pave the way for a greener, more sustainable urban future. The collaboration between the EIB, the World Bank, and other development agencies signals a strong commitment to bridging the climate finance gap and ensuring that cities in East Africa are equipped to tackle the pressing climate challenges of the 21st century.