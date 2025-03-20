Central Banks Juggle Rates Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
Central banks from the U.S., UK, Switzerland, and Japan are navigating economic uncertainties with interest rate adjustments and policy decisions. The U.S. dollar rose after the Federal Reserve signaled no rush to cut rates further, and the Swiss franc weakened post rate cut. Traders anticipate more Fed easing.
The U.S. dollar saw a slight increase after the Federal Reserve indicated it was not in a hurry to lower rates due to economic uncertainties involving U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, the pound fell as the Bank of England prepared for its policy announcement.
The Federal Reserve maintained its overnight rate but projected upcoming rate cuts amid slower growth and higher inflation. Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the need for patience. In contrast, the Swiss National Bank cut its rate, weakening the Swiss franc.
Traders predict substantial Fed easing, while the dollar index remains close to its recent low. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan also held key rates amid varied economic signals and geopolitical tensions, affecting global currency dynamics.
