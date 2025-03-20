Left Menu

India's Steel Market Set for Transformation with Safeguard Duty Proposal

India plans to reduce steel imports by 50% in FY26 through a proposed 12% safeguard duty. Aimed at aiding domestic manufacturers, this could boost profitability. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies suggests the duty to shield local industry from import surges, pending Finance Ministry's approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:00 IST
India's Steel Market Set for Transformation with Safeguard Duty Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's steel import landscape may undergo a significant shift, with the government poised to introduce a 12% safeguard duty on certain imported steel products. Experts suggest this move could halve imports by FY26 and enhance domestic manufacturers' profitability.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies, acting under the commerce ministry, has recommended the provisional duty for 200 days to protect domestic interests from a surge in steel imports. A final decision now lies with the Finance Ministry. This safeguard duty is anticipated to bolster domestic producers by narrowing import volumes and driving industry capacity utilization to 83%, up from the current 78%.

Market experts, including representatives from ICRA Ltd and Crisil Intelligence, assert that such measures will stabilize steel prices and allow local mills to capitalize on increased demand. The backdrop of these developments includes evolving global trade restrictions and previous complaints from major players in the Indian Steel Association regarding the impact of low-cost imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025