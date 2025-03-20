Left Menu

A Pioneer in Surgical Innovation: Dr. Manisegaran Joins Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital

Dr. M. Manisegaran, a leader in surgical gastroenterology and robotic surgery, joins Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital as Director. With extensive training and experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the institution, aiming to advance the hospital's reputation for excellence in patient care and cutting-edge surgical innovation.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:29 IST
An expert in Surgical Gastroenterology - Dr. M. Manisegaran Joins Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital to lead Comprehensive Gastroenterology Care. Image Credit: ANI
Dr. M. Manisegaran, a distinguished expert in Surgical Gastroenterology, HPB and Liver Transplant, and Robotic Surgery, has joined Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Hyderabad as its new Director. Known for his vast experience, Dr. Manisegaran has been recognized as a leading figure in his field, contributing significantly to medical advancements and education.

Dr. Manisegaran's impressive academic pursuits include an MBBS from Coimbatore Medical College and specialized training in Gastroenterology Surgery from G.B. Pant Hospital. He further enhanced his skills at renowned institutions like SGPGIMS Lucknow and Maulana Azad Medical College. His expertise covers advanced laparoscopic, robotic, bariatric, and oncological procedures, emphasizing minimally invasive techniques for optimal patient recovery.

Chairman Dr. Ch. Bhadra Reddy praised Dr. Manisegaran, citing his presence as a significant boost to the hospital's standing in advanced surgical procedures and robotic technology. The hospital expects his leadership to further its mission of delivering top-tier medical care while advancing the frontiers of surgical gastroenterology and related disciplines.

