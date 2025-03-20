Left Menu

India Accelerates Ethanol Blending Plans to 2025

The Indian government plans to raise ethanol blending in petrol to 20% by 2025, advancing from the original target year of 2030. Achievements and strategies, including expanding feedstock and simplifying procurement processes, aim to enhance sustainable energy efforts by leveraging the National Policy on Biofuels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:16 IST
The Indian Union government is set to increase the blending of ethanol in petrol to 20% by 2025, a significant advancement from the initial target year of 2030, according to Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum Suresh Gopi's statement to the Lok Sabha. This goal, part of the amended National Policy on Biofuels, marks a milestone in India's journey towards sustainable energy solutions.

In June 2022, Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies exceeded expectations by accomplishing a 10% ethanol blend in petrol, five months ahead of schedule for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2021–22. Looking ahead, the government intends to steadily increase the blending percentage, targeting 17.98% by early 2025. However, as it stands, there are no plans to exceed the 20% ethanol blending threshold.

The roadmap for the Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP) considers potential challenges in vehicle performance with modified engine tuning, ensuring minimal efficiency loss. The policy encourages diverse feedstock use, including food grains when in surplus, underscoring India's commitment to sustainable biofuel expansion.

