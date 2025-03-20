Blue Dart Launches Festive Express: Special Discounts Across Shipments
Blue Dart Express Ltd. launches the Festive Express Campaign from 20th March to 16th April 2025. Celebrating various festivals, it offers discounts on shipments up to 40% domestically and 50% internationally. Customers can leverage this opportunity for affordable shipping, reflecting Blue Dart's customer-centric approach.
Blue Dart Express Ltd., a leading express air and logistics company in South Asia, has announced the launch of its Festive Express Campaign. Running from March 20 to April 16, 2025, the campaign celebrates a series of vibrant festivals with special shipping offers.
The initiative provides customers with up to 40% discounts on domestic shipments weighing between 2 kg and 10 kg, while standard rates apply for weights outside this range. International shipments are also discounted by up to 50% for freight between 5 kg and 25 kg.
Dipanjan Banerjee, Chief Commercial Officer of Blue Dart, emphasized the company's commitment to combining efficiency and affordability in shipping. This campaign underscores Blue Dart's position as a customer-centric service provider, making parcel deliveries more accessible during the festival season.
