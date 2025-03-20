Blue Dart Launches Festive Express: Special Discounts Across Shipments

Blue Dart Express Ltd., a leading express air and logistics company in South Asia, has announced the launch of its Festive Express Campaign. Running from March 20 to April 16, 2025, the campaign celebrates a series of vibrant festivals with special shipping offers.

The initiative provides customers with up to 40% discounts on domestic shipments weighing between 2 kg and 10 kg, while standard rates apply for weights outside this range. International shipments are also discounted by up to 50% for freight between 5 kg and 25 kg.

Dipanjan Banerjee, Chief Commercial Officer of Blue Dart, emphasized the company's commitment to combining efficiency and affordability in shipping. This campaign underscores Blue Dart's position as a customer-centric service provider, making parcel deliveries more accessible during the festival season.

(With inputs from agencies.)