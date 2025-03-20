Paytm's Resilience Amid Indian Digital Payment Policy Shifts

Paytm has maintained its stronghold in India's digital payments sector, as highlighted in a recent report by Citi Research. The report underscores Paytm's resilience despite the Indian government's decision to reduce the UPI subsidy allocation to Rs 15 billion for FY25.

Despite these fiscal changes, Paytm holds its 5.3 percent share of UPI transactions, showcasing its steady position in this highly competitive market. Notably, UPI merchant payments saw a 23 percent year-on-year increase as of February 2025, suggesting continued growth in this financial sector.

Citi analysts remain optimistic about Paytm's future, citing its expansive merchant network and diverse financial services as significant growth drivers. They project a share price target of Rs 1,000, indicating a potential 31.1 percent upside. Paytm's strategic cost management and service expansion are viewed as contributors to its long-term profitability.

In consideration of possible MDR measures on large transactions by the government, Paytm's adaptability to regulatory changes will be essential. These potential policies may favor Paytm and similar fintech entities, enhancing their market stance significantly.

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent company, closed at Rs 733.15, reflecting a 3.92 percent decline today. Nevertheless, Citi Research sees Paytm as an enticing investment opportunity due to its robust user base, advanced technology framework, and expanding financial services portfolio.

