Left Menu

Pound and Markets React to Bank of England's Rate Decision

The pound slightly recovered losses after the Bank of England maintained its interest rates at 4.5%, despite initial fears about U.S. tariffs' impact. Meanwhile, the market's attention is diverted towards Finance Minister Rachel Reeves's upcoming spring statement, which is anticipated to announce spending cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:41 IST
Pound and Markets React to Bank of England's Rate Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound rebounded marginally on Thursday following the Bank of England's announcement to keep interest rates steady at 4.5%, as many had anticipated. The currency nudged upwards, though still remained 0.2% down for the day, trading at $1.2973. This came after an earlier dip from a near five-month high of $1.3015.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year government bond saw a decrease of 6 basis points, standing at 4.628%, remaining largely unaffected by the central bank's decision. The FTSE 100 stock index also experienced a decline of 0.2%, yet outperformed broader global markets, which suffered as traders expressed concerns over growth prospects.

Market participants are now eagerly awaiting Finance Minister Rachel Reeves's spring statement, scheduled for next week. She is expected to propose spending cuts aimed at adhering to fiscal guidelines and mollifying skittish bond investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025