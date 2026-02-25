Left Menu

US Levies Heavy Duty on Indian Solar Goods as Trade Tensions Rise

The US has imposed a preliminary countervailing duty of 125.87% on Indian solar goods, claiming unfair subsidies by India. Similar duties have been applied to imports from Indonesia and Laos. The measure aims to protect US companies from subsidized imports, with final determinations expected by July 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:34 IST
The United States has taken a significant step against Indian solar imports, announcing a hefty preliminary countervailing duty of 125.87%. This move comes amid allegations that New Delhi is unfairly subsidizing its solar industry.

In a similar vein, the US has also imposed duties on certain solar imports from Indonesia and Laos, particularly focusing on crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether assembled into modules or not. The US Department of Commerce made this announcement on February 24, 2026, marking it as a preliminary affirmative determination in ongoing investigations.

Further distinction is made from the 10% tariffs previously declared under the Trump administration. As stated in the order, Indian solar imports into the US saw a substantial increase, climbing to USD 792.6 million in 2024 from just USD 83.86 million in 2022. The final determination of these investigations is awaited and currently set for July 6, 2026, unless postponed.

