Europlasma's Move to Transform Renault Foundry Signals Industrial Shift

French munitions maker Europlasma's bid to repurpose a former Renault foundry is garnering attention from struggling auto suppliers eager to pivot toward defense manufacturing.

As Europe responds to US calls to bolster its defense capabilities, Europlasma plans to transform the foundry in Brittany to produce mortar shell casings, a move under judicial review. This shift is a response to the declining demand for traditional car parts, exacerbated by the growing transition to electric vehicles.

Despite the promising defense orders, unions and workers express skepticism. They question the sustainability of jobs and production volumes, highlighting the complexities of industrial transformation amid geopolitical pressures.

