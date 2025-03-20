Left Menu

Europlasma's Move to Transform Renault Foundry Signals Industrial Shift

French waste treatment firm Europlasma aims to retool a former Renault foundry to manufacture mortar shell casings amid dwindling auto part demand. The transition highlights broader shifts in Europe's industrial landscape, fueled by increased defense spending. Challenges persist, including potential job losses and uncertain production volumes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French munitions maker Europlasma's bid to repurpose a former Renault foundry is garnering attention from struggling auto suppliers eager to pivot toward defense manufacturing.

As Europe responds to US calls to bolster its defense capabilities, Europlasma plans to transform the foundry in Brittany to produce mortar shell casings, a move under judicial review. This shift is a response to the declining demand for traditional car parts, exacerbated by the growing transition to electric vehicles.

Despite the promising defense orders, unions and workers express skepticism. They question the sustainability of jobs and production volumes, highlighting the complexities of industrial transformation amid geopolitical pressures.

