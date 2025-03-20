Government Overhauls Road Toll Collection Amidst Refund Surge
In 2024, 12.55 lakh refunds were issued for faulty toll collections on India's National Highways. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced severe penalties for agencies involved in incorrect fee deductions. Additionally, the government plans to install audit cameras for better monitoring and develop new Wayside Amenities along highways.
The government announced on Thursday that 12.55 lakh refunds have been processed in the year 2024 for faulty toll collections on National Highways, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha.
He revealed that penalties totaling over Rs 2 crore have been imposed on fee-collecting agencies for incorrect user fee deductions. These penalties are part of a rigorous crackdown on toll collection discrepancies.
The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has reported these incorrect deductions amidst an extensive FASTag transaction pool. To combat these issues, measures such as audit cameras and enhancements to Wayside Amenities are being implemented.
