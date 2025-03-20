Trump's Tariff Tussle: US-India Trade Concerns

US President Donald Trump expressed a 'very good relationship' with India but emphasized concerns about India's high tariff policies. In a recent interview with Breitbart News, Trump reiterated plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on April 2 if India does not reduce its duties on American goods.

During discussions about international trade, Trump highlighted the India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEC) as an example of allied nations working together. However, he underscored that sometimes ally nations, like India, may place significant trade barriers, leading to tougher business conditions.

The possibility of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between the US and India remains as Trump continues to criticize Indian tariff policies. Both countries are negotiating a comprehensive trade deal to address these concerns, as Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal confirmed no agreement has been finalized yet.

