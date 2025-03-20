Left Menu

Delta Plane Blast: Crash-Landing Insights Released

A Delta Air Lines jet crash-landed in Toronto last month, flipping over and catching fire. All passengers survived, with 21 hospitalized. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada's preliminary report noted a high descent rate alert seconds before landing. Investigation into safety and landing techniques is ongoing.

Updated: 20-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Canada

Last month's intense incident involving a Delta Air Lines jet in Toronto has brought to light critical safety concerns. A preliminary report by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada revealed that the aircraft's alert system indicated a high rate of descent moments before its crash-landing and subsequent fire.

On February 17, the jet, arriving from Minneapolis, flipped over upon impact, skidding on the tarmac and catching flames. Fortunately, despite the dramatic scene, all 76 passengers and four crew members survived, with only 21 individuals needing hospitalization—all of whom have since been discharged.

Amidst ongoing investigations, focus remains on examining the wing's metallurgy, landing strategies, and evacuation procedures. Delta has refrained from commenting further, emphasizing their commitment to the investigative process. Legal action is underway, with lawsuits filed both in the U.S and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

