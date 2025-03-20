Delta Plane Blast: Crash-Landing Insights Released

Last month's intense incident involving a Delta Air Lines jet in Toronto has brought to light critical safety concerns. A preliminary report by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada revealed that the aircraft's alert system indicated a high rate of descent moments before its crash-landing and subsequent fire.

On February 17, the jet, arriving from Minneapolis, flipped over upon impact, skidding on the tarmac and catching flames. Fortunately, despite the dramatic scene, all 76 passengers and four crew members survived, with only 21 individuals needing hospitalization—all of whom have since been discharged.

Amidst ongoing investigations, focus remains on examining the wing's metallurgy, landing strategies, and evacuation procedures. Delta has refrained from commenting further, emphasizing their commitment to the investigative process. Legal action is underway, with lawsuits filed both in the U.S and Canada.

