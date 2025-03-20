Delta Jet's Tumultuous Landing at Toronto: A Closer Look

A Delta Air Lines regional jet encountered a perilous situation during its landing at Canada's largest airport, resulting in a dramatic overturn, as confirmed by the Transportation Safety Board. Despite the severe nature of the incident, all 80 passengers onboard survived, though nearly two dozen sustained injuries.

The plane landed with a descent speed 50% higher than the landing gear's capacity, according to preliminary findings from the TSB. The alarm went off only three seconds before contact with the ground, posing questions about flight crew reactions.

Aviation experts suggest sudden wind changes led to the descent issues. The challenging weather was within manageable limits for professional pilots, raising questions on crew actions during the turbulence. Delta has refrained from commenting until the final report is released.

