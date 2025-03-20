Left Menu

Delta Jet's Tumultuous Landing at Toronto: A Closer Look

A Delta Air Lines jet experienced a safety warning at Toronto's Pearson Airport, landing at a dangerous speed and flipping over. The incident injured many but resulted in no fatalities. Preliminary investigations highlight challenging weather conditions and pilot responses as critical factors in the near-tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Delta Air Lines regional jet encountered a perilous situation during its landing at Canada's largest airport, resulting in a dramatic overturn, as confirmed by the Transportation Safety Board. Despite the severe nature of the incident, all 80 passengers onboard survived, though nearly two dozen sustained injuries.

The plane landed with a descent speed 50% higher than the landing gear's capacity, according to preliminary findings from the TSB. The alarm went off only three seconds before contact with the ground, posing questions about flight crew reactions.

Aviation experts suggest sudden wind changes led to the descent issues. The challenging weather was within manageable limits for professional pilots, raising questions on crew actions during the turbulence. Delta has refrained from commenting until the final report is released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

