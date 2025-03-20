Left Menu

Tariff Tempest: U.S. Economic Winds Stir Global Stagflation Fears

The U.S. economy is facing slower growth and increased inflation, which could lead to global stagflation. Central banks worldwide are assessing the impact of President Trump's tariffs on international trade, as concerns rise about economic policy uncertainty and its implications for growth and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:29 IST
Tariff Tempest: U.S. Economic Winds Stir Global Stagflation Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States, once a beacon of economic growth, is now facing the dual threat of slowing output and rising inflation. This stagflationary trend is stirring significant concern among global central banks, as they grapple with the repercussions of President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies.

Central banks, including the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan, have held interest rates steady, highlighting how Trump's trade tariffs have clouded the global economic outlook. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that U.S. tariffs, compounded by potential EU retaliation, could dent growth and accelerate inflation.

With the IMF warning of a looming trade war's impact on the global economy, the Federal Reserve's recent projections indicate a future marred by uncertainty. Fed Chair Jerome Powell admitted the difficulty of forecasting in an environment rife with elevated uncertainty, as the U.S. foresees slower growth and higher inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025