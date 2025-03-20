Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Budget Targets Development and Employment

In a significant move, the Chhattisgarh assembly on Thursday passed a Rs 1,65,000 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26. The budget focuses on women empowerment, food security, and boosting farm prosperity, with a substantial allocation of Rs 10,000 crore aimed at enhancing agricultural output.

Finance Minister OP Chaudhary highlighted the government's commitment to the state's development, job creation, and financial discipline. Chhattisgarh ranks among the top three states in GST growth and has reported a 20% increase in registration fees, alongside a notable rise in transport and excise revenues.

To bridge the digital divide in rural areas, the Mukhyamantri Mobile Tower Yojana has been introduced. The government is also promoting employment opportunities in the private sector and has designated tourism as an industry to drive job growth for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)