Left Menu

Close Call on the Tarmac: Southwest's Takeoff Mishap

A Southwest Airlines flight at Orlando airport aborted takeoff after mistakenly beginning its roll on a taxiway instead of the runway. An air traffic controller halted the takeoff. The crew misidentified the taxiway as the runway, but the plane stopped safely without injuries reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 01:40 IST
Close Call on the Tarmac: Southwest's Takeoff Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A near miss occurred at Orlando airport when a Southwest Airlines flight mistakenly initiated takeoff on a taxiway. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that Southwest Flight 3278 began its takeoff roll on a taxiway rather than the designated runway.

The mishap was promptly addressed by an air traffic controller who canceled the takeoff clearance at around 9:30 a.m. The incident involved a taxiway running parallel to the runway.

Southwest confirmed that the aircraft safely stopped on the taxiway after the crew's error in surface identification. No injuries were reported in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025