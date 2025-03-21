Left Menu

Heathrow's Dark Day: Fire Disrupts Global Flight Schedules

Heathrow Airport closes due to a fire at an electrical substation, affecting flights worldwide. The disruption causes at least 1,351 flight schedule changes, with some being diverted or turned back mid-air. The fire led to a power outage in the area, and thousands of properties were without power.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heathrow Airport announced a full-day closure on Friday following a significant fire at a nearby electrical substation. The blaze left Europe's busiest airport without power, disrupting global flight operations. Approximately 70 firefighters were on the scene, battling the inferno in west London that resulted in widespread power loss across Heathrow.

Massive orange flames and dense smoke billowed from the substation, prompting the evacuation of around 150 people from nearby structures and leaving thousands of buildings powerless. As the cause of the fire remained undetermined, Heathrow advised passengers to refrain from traveling to the airport.

The fire's impact on Heathrow, a key global aviation hub, was immediate. At least 1,351 flights were affected, including 120 redirected to other airports. The unexpected closure threw airlines' intricate networks into disarray, compelling carriers to hastily reconfigure their schedules. In response, travel experts foresee days of chaos as airlines struggle to manage backlogs and realign operations.

