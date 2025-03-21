Fiscal Tides: UK Tightens Belts While Germany Spends Big

As European and global markets brace for the week ahead, distinct fiscal strategies surface between the UK and Germany. Vidya Ranganathan reports that Britain's government faces a crucial review of its spending efforts. The report, due as the fiscal year ends and ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves's budget update, is expected to highlight the UK's deep financial deficit. Reeves's goal is to balance day-to-day spending with revenues by 2029-30, yet her efforts are complicated by rising gilt yields and a slowing economy.

Concurrently, German investors are celebrating a legislative move expected to approve a €500 billion fund for infrastructure and defense spending. This initiative, passing in the Bundestag and heading to the Bundesrat, marks a significant economic strategy shift under conservative leader Friedrich Merz. This comes as a beacon of hope for Europe's largest economy, providing optimism amid a challenging economic climate.

Meanwhile, global markets showed mixed reactions. Despite early-week optimism spurred by the Federal Reserve Chair's positive economic forecast, softer sentiments prevailed towards week's end. With major central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan maintaining interest rates, the markets reflect growing caution amid global economic uncertainties.

