Heathrow's Power Outage: A Force Majeure Event

Britain's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, faced an abrupt shutdown after a fire at a nearby power sub-station caused a power outage.

Classified as a force majeure event, the closure exempts airlines from compensating passengers but mandates support through lodging and meals, according to the Spanish airlines association.

This incident highlights challenges airlines face during unexpected power interruptions, sparking discussions on operational resiliency and customer care obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)