Heathrow's Power Outage: A Force Majeure Event
Heathrow Airport in Britain experienced a closure due to a power outage, which is categorized as a force majeure event. Consequently, passengers aren't entitled to compensation, although airlines are obligated to provide lodging and meals. A fire at a power sub-station triggered the shutdown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:06 IST
Britain's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, faced an abrupt shutdown after a fire at a nearby power sub-station caused a power outage.
Classified as a force majeure event, the closure exempts airlines from compensating passengers but mandates support through lodging and meals, according to the Spanish airlines association.
This incident highlights challenges airlines face during unexpected power interruptions, sparking discussions on operational resiliency and customer care obligations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
