Fuel Shortages Cripple Palestinian Emergency Response

The Palestinian Red Crescent is grappling with a significant operational challenge as less than half of its emergency vehicles remain functional due to fuel shortages in Gaza. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) highlighted this issue after aid supplies, including fuel, were cut off in early March.

Tommaso Della Longa, IFRC spokesperson, emphasized the dire consequences, stating that communities are left without critical emergency services due to the fuel crisis. This situation is further aggravated by increasing health demands amidst a renewed wave of Israeli airstrikes on the region.

In a dramatic escalation, Israel has abandoned a ceasefire to launch aggressive air and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza. The first day of bombardment resulted in over 400 Palestinian casualties, marking one of the conflict's deadliest days, according to local health authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)