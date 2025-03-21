Left Menu

Fuel Shortages Cripple Palestinian Emergency Response

The Palestinian Red Crescent faces critical challenges as fuel shortages leave less than half of its emergency vehicles operational in Gaza. This issue, compounded by renewed Israeli airstrikes, exacerbates the difficulties for Palestinians seeking emergency health services. The humanitarian impact is severe, with many communities unable to receive timely assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:27 IST
Fuel Shortages Cripple Palestinian Emergency Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Palestinian Red Crescent is grappling with a significant operational challenge as less than half of its emergency vehicles remain functional due to fuel shortages in Gaza. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) highlighted this issue after aid supplies, including fuel, were cut off in early March.

Tommaso Della Longa, IFRC spokesperson, emphasized the dire consequences, stating that communities are left without critical emergency services due to the fuel crisis. This situation is further aggravated by increasing health demands amidst a renewed wave of Israeli airstrikes on the region.

In a dramatic escalation, Israel has abandoned a ceasefire to launch aggressive air and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza. The first day of bombardment resulted in over 400 Palestinian casualties, marking one of the conflict's deadliest days, according to local health authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025