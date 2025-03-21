Fuel Shortages Cripple Palestinian Emergency Response
The Palestinian Red Crescent faces critical challenges as fuel shortages leave less than half of its emergency vehicles operational in Gaza. This issue, compounded by renewed Israeli airstrikes, exacerbates the difficulties for Palestinians seeking emergency health services. The humanitarian impact is severe, with many communities unable to receive timely assistance.
The Palestinian Red Crescent is grappling with a significant operational challenge as less than half of its emergency vehicles remain functional due to fuel shortages in Gaza. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) highlighted this issue after aid supplies, including fuel, were cut off in early March.
Tommaso Della Longa, IFRC spokesperson, emphasized the dire consequences, stating that communities are left without critical emergency services due to the fuel crisis. This situation is further aggravated by increasing health demands amidst a renewed wave of Israeli airstrikes on the region.
In a dramatic escalation, Israel has abandoned a ceasefire to launch aggressive air and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza. The first day of bombardment resulted in over 400 Palestinian casualties, marking one of the conflict's deadliest days, according to local health authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages
Hamas brushes off Trump's threat, says it will only free hostages in return for lasting truce
UPDATE 2-Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
UPDATE 5-Hamas says Trump's threats spur Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
UPDATE 1-US to use AI to revoke visas of students it sees as Hamas supporters, Axios reports