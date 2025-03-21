Bhilwara Energy Ltd's Ambitious Rs 750 Crore rPET Resin Plant Project
Bhilwara Energy Ltd plans to invest Rs 750 crore in a major rPET resin manufacturing plant in Rajasthan, set to start operations by September 2026. The facility will recycle PET bottles into rPET resin, highlighting advanced recycling technologies and a capacity of 100 kilo tonnes annually.
Bhilwara Energy Ltd has announced a significant investment of Rs 750 crore to establish an rPET resin manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. The plant will transform post-consumer PET bottles into rPET resin, which can then be used to produce new bottles and various other products, marking a stride in recycling technology.
The expansive project, set over 95 acres, will have the capacity to recycle 20 million PET bottles each day and generate 100 kilo tonnes of food-grade rPET resin annually. This ambitious initiative is forecasted to become operational by September 2026, the company disclosed.
According to Riju Jhunjhunwala, the Managing Director of Bhilwara Energy Ltd, the business-to-business venture is poised to utilize state-of-the-art recycling technology. This will ensure high efficiency and compliance with international standards, further cementing the company's role in India's renewable energy sector.
