Godrej Properties Expands with Major Land Acquisition in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties has acquired a 10-acre land parcel in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, for a housing project with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,500 crore. The project will include 1.5 million square feet of saleable area, featuring premium residential developments and high street retail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Godrej Properties has expanded its portfolio by securing a 10-acre land parcel in Bengaluru's Yelahanka. This acquisition marks a major step forward for the real estate giant as it aims to develop a housing project that boasts an impressive estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,500 crore.

According to a regulatory filing made on Friday, the company revealed that the newly acquired land will host a variety of premium residential configurations. It is expected to have a developable area of 1.5 million square feet, incorporating both high street retail and residential elements that are designed to attract potential buyers.

Godrej Properties continues to establish itself as a leading player in the real estate domain, with this latest venture underscoring its commitment to growth and innovation. The Bengaluru project reflects the company's strategic focus on developing high-value urban housing inspired by cutting-edge design and sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

