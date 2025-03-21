Godrej Properties Expands with Major Land Acquisition in Bengaluru

In a significant move, Godrej Properties has expanded its portfolio by securing a 10-acre land parcel in Bengaluru's Yelahanka. This acquisition marks a major step forward for the real estate giant as it aims to develop a housing project that boasts an impressive estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,500 crore.

According to a regulatory filing made on Friday, the company revealed that the newly acquired land will host a variety of premium residential configurations. It is expected to have a developable area of 1.5 million square feet, incorporating both high street retail and residential elements that are designed to attract potential buyers.

Godrej Properties continues to establish itself as a leading player in the real estate domain, with this latest venture underscoring its commitment to growth and innovation. The Bengaluru project reflects the company's strategic focus on developing high-value urban housing inspired by cutting-edge design and sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)