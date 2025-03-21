Rasna Targets 30% Growth with Urban Expansion and Export Boost

Rasna, the renowned instant drink manufacturer, has projected a 30% growth for the 2025-26 fiscal year. This optimistic target is driven by increased urban demand, a surge in quick commerce, and strategic export enhancements, according to Rasna International Chairman Piruz Khambatta.

The company plans to invest Rs 45-50 crore in a new plant in Patna dedicated to producing litchi concentrates. This move is aimed at bolstering its position in India's expansive Rs 20,000-crore fruit drink market with the launch of their new 'richer, thicker and tastier' fruit drink powder.

With exports to over 60 countries, Rasna is doubling its international footprint. The company is also set to expand its domestic reach by adding distributors nationwide and broadening retail access to 1 lakh outlets by next year, alongside exploring new, innovative product lines.

