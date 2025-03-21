Dollar Gains Amid Euro Slump and Tariff Tensions
The dollar rose against the euro this week as investors took profits from the euro's recent climb and concerns over U.S. tariffs increased caution. The Federal Reserve's indication of no immediate interest rate cuts provided support to the dollar amidst trade-related uncertainties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:39 IST
The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday, marking its first weekly gain this month, as investors opted to secure profits from the euro's recent surge amid looming U.S. tariffs set for April 2.
This week offered respite for the dollar, under pressure due to apprehensions about U.S. economic growth hindered by trade policies. An indication by the Federal Reserve of no rush to cut interest rates further anchored the dollar.
Investor sentiments turned cautious despite Germany's legislative advancements. Major central banks, including the Fed and BoJ, remained static on interest rates this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese investors ramp up weekly foreign bond purchases leveraging strong yen
UPDATE 2-ECB cuts interest rates and keeps door ajar to more easing
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-ECB cuts interest rates and keeps door ajar to more easing
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble, bond selloff abates as investors take stock of US trade policy
UPDATE 3-ECB cuts interest rates, keeps door ajar to more easing