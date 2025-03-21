Dollar Gains Amid Euro Slump and Tariff Tensions

The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday, marking its first weekly gain this month, as investors opted to secure profits from the euro's recent surge amid looming U.S. tariffs set for April 2.

This week offered respite for the dollar, under pressure due to apprehensions about U.S. economic growth hindered by trade policies. An indication by the Federal Reserve of no rush to cut interest rates further anchored the dollar.

Investor sentiments turned cautious despite Germany's legislative advancements. Major central banks, including the Fed and BoJ, remained static on interest rates this week.

