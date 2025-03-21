Left Menu

Bull Machines Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plans Amid Global Green Push

Bull Machines Pvt Ltd commits Rs 120 crore to expand its facility with plans to double production capacity by 2025. Launching a new backhoe loader compliant with BS5 regulations, the company eyes significant growth both in India and globally, targeting the No. 2 global spot by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:43 IST
Bull Machines Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plans Amid Global Green Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic expansion move, Bull Machines Pvt Ltd, a leading name in construction equipment, has announced a Rs 120 crore investment to boost its production facility, a senior official revealed on Friday.

The company, which currently manufactures 4,500 machines annually, plans to double this number to 9,000 units by the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Bull Machines unveiled its latest backhoe loader featuring cutting-edge technology and full compliance with BS5-CEV Stage 5 environmental regulations, at its Sulur unit, underscoring a commitment to efficiency and performance.

According to Managing Director V Parthiban, the company ranks as No. 2 in India and aims for the No. 2 global position by 2030, highlighting a remarkable 47% compound annual growth rate over the past three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025