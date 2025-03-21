Bull Machines Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plans Amid Global Green Push
Bull Machines Pvt Ltd commits Rs 120 crore to expand its facility with plans to double production capacity by 2025. Launching a new backhoe loader compliant with BS5 regulations, the company eyes significant growth both in India and globally, targeting the No. 2 global spot by 2030.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic expansion move, Bull Machines Pvt Ltd, a leading name in construction equipment, has announced a Rs 120 crore investment to boost its production facility, a senior official revealed on Friday.
The company, which currently manufactures 4,500 machines annually, plans to double this number to 9,000 units by the 2025-26 fiscal year.
Bull Machines unveiled its latest backhoe loader featuring cutting-edge technology and full compliance with BS5-CEV Stage 5 environmental regulations, at its Sulur unit, underscoring a commitment to efficiency and performance.
According to Managing Director V Parthiban, the company ranks as No. 2 in India and aims for the No. 2 global position by 2030, highlighting a remarkable 47% compound annual growth rate over the past three years.
(With inputs from agencies.)