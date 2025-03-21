Bull Machines Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plans Amid Global Green Push

In a strategic expansion move, Bull Machines Pvt Ltd, a leading name in construction equipment, has announced a Rs 120 crore investment to boost its production facility, a senior official revealed on Friday.

The company, which currently manufactures 4,500 machines annually, plans to double this number to 9,000 units by the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Bull Machines unveiled its latest backhoe loader featuring cutting-edge technology and full compliance with BS5-CEV Stage 5 environmental regulations, at its Sulur unit, underscoring a commitment to efficiency and performance.

According to Managing Director V Parthiban, the company ranks as No. 2 in India and aims for the No. 2 global position by 2030, highlighting a remarkable 47% compound annual growth rate over the past three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)