Pakistan Clinches U19 Asia Cup with Comprehensive Victory over India

In a dominant display of cricketing prowess, Pakistan secured the Under-19 Asia Cup with a massive 191-run victory over India on Sunday. The final, marked by Sameer Minhas' stellar 172-run innings, was held at the ICC Academy Ground.

Pakistan's batting first allowed them to post an intimidating total of 347 for eight. Minhas, who previously scored an unbeaten 177 in the tournament, was outstanding, taking on India's bowlers with ease. His power-hitting was complemented by Pakistan's pace attack, featuring Ali Reza, Mohammad Sayyam, and Abdul Subhan, who decimated India's batting line-up.

While India's response initially showed promise, they quickly faltered. The early dismissals of key players Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George within quick succession hampered their momentum. Pakistan's bowlers continued to dominate, wrapping up India's innings for a mere 156 runs in just 26.2 overs.