Railway Committee Advocates Fare Rationalization for Better Seat Utilization

A report by the Committee on Public Accounts recommends that Indian Railways should lower ticket prices to boost berth occupancy and avoid revenue losses observed in Suvidha Express Trains. It suggests regularly studying demand patterns and utilizing AI for effective seat allocation.

The Committee on Public Accounts has advised the Indian Railways to lower ticket prices to increase berth occupancy, as detailed in its report presented to the Lok Sabha. This recommendation aims at maximizing train utilization without incurring the revenue losses previously seen in Suvidha Express Trains.

In its earlier report, the Committee highlighted concerns over the 'Loss of revenue due to running of Suvidha Express Trains' on the South Western Railway. Despite proposals to convert these trains to more economically viable options, the Ministry's static approach led to substantial financial deficits.

The recent report underscores the need for the Railways to consider dynamic pricing models and AI optimization techniques in fare structures to match passenger demand effectively and improve both profits and service quality.

