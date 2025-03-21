Left Menu

Inferno at Heathrow: Power Outage Grinds Europe's Busiest Airport to a Halt

A fire at a substation near Heathrow Airport caused a massive power outage, stranding passengers and halting operations at Europe's busiest airport. The incident raises questions about the infrastructure's resilience and poses financial challenges for airlines, reminiscent of the 2010 Icelandic ash cloud disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A massive fire at a substation near Heathrow Airport has led to a chaotic power outage, throwing Europe's busiest airport into disarray. Passengers have been left stranded, flights diverted, and airlines furious over the infrastructure failure.

Despite no signs of foul play, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Transit lounges are turning into makeshift shelters for those unable to leave, while airlines scramble to revamp flight schedules. The financial cost is mounting, with hotels near Heathrow exploiting the crisis-driven demand.

The outage highlights vulnerabilities in Britain's critical infrastructure, sparking debates among government officials, airport executives, and security experts about the adequacy of backup systems. While efforts to restore power are underway, the broader impact on global flight schedules remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

