Thales Inaugurates Advanced Avionics MRO Hub in Gurugram

Thales, a prominent French multinational, has inaugurated its latest avionics maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Gurugram, India, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy within the country. The facility promises to bolster the capabilities of Indian airlines, offering comprehensive maintenance services.

Located strategically near Delhi airport, the MRO center was officially opened by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. The facility is expected to provide unparalleled support to major Indian airlines, such as Air India and IndiGo, contributing to the rapid growth and self-reliance of India's aviation industry.

This development reflects Thales' commitment to strengthening its operations in India, supported by a global service network. Certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in December 2024, the Gurugram facility is poised to become a pivotal asset in India's aerospace sector.

