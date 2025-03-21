Eurozone Bonds: A Rollercoaster Ride Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

In a turbulent week for euro zone bond markets, yields witnessed their most significant weekly drop since November, driven by investor fears over potential U.S. tariffs and a looming economic slowdown.

Despite Germany's legislative approval of a major infrastructure fund, bond markets showed little reaction to these domestic developments, with anxiety over U.S. trade policies taking precedence.

As April approaches, analysts point to U.S. tariff decisions as a critical factor impacting global economic stability, steering investors towards the perceived safety of government bonds amid escalating market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)