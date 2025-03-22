Bengaluru's New Airport Vision: Navigating Infrastructure and Environmental Challenges

The Karnataka government is advancing plans for a second international airport in Bengaluru, as announced by Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil. A team from the Airports Authority of India is set to visit the state in April to evaluate three prospective locations for the new greenfield airport.

The shortlisted sites include areas along Kanakapura Road and the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road. Patil stressed the necessity of placing the airport closer to Bengaluru to attract investors and ensure the project's viability. The existing Bengaluru airport faces capacity constraints, which the new airport aims to alleviate by 2033.

Additionally, Minister Patil addressed environmental concerns over a proposed steel plant in Koppal by the Baldota Group. Protests led by Swamiji from Gavimath have prompted an independent pollution assessment by IISc, ensuring that environmental impacts are carefully considered alongside industrial growth needs.

