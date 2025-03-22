World News Headlines: Power Plays and Geopolitical Crossroads

In recent global developments, Russia has reclaimed Kursk, leaving Ukrainians questioning its worth. Amid U.S. immigration crackdowns, Pope Francis is set to appear publicly after battling pneumonia. Moreover, significant meetings among East Asian nations occur at a pivotal time in history.

Serbia faces protests as Russian officials label them a 'color revolution.' Meanwhile, a delayed report on China's aviation disaster raises questions. Israel's strikes on Lebanon following rocket fire test the fragile ceasefire, escalating tensions.

The return to operations at Heathrow after a major fire highlights the ongoing challenges in global travel. Amid trade tensions, U.S. senator Steve Daines' visit to China signifies important diplomatic engagements.

