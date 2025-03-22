World News Headlines: Power Plays and Geopolitical Crossroads
The world is witnessing significant geopolitical shifts as Russia retakes Kursk, the US cracks down on immigrants, and Pope Francis plans a public appearance. With Japan, China, and South Korea meeting at a historical juncture and Israel striking Lebanon, global tensions are high. Operations continue after Heathrow's shutdown.
In recent global developments, Russia has reclaimed Kursk, leaving Ukrainians questioning its worth. Amid U.S. immigration crackdowns, Pope Francis is set to appear publicly after battling pneumonia. Moreover, significant meetings among East Asian nations occur at a pivotal time in history.
Serbia faces protests as Russian officials label them a 'color revolution.' Meanwhile, a delayed report on China's aviation disaster raises questions. Israel's strikes on Lebanon following rocket fire test the fragile ceasefire, escalating tensions.
The return to operations at Heathrow after a major fire highlights the ongoing challenges in global travel. Amid trade tensions, U.S. senator Steve Daines' visit to China signifies important diplomatic engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Kursk
- Ukraine
- Trump
- immigration
- Pope Francis
- Israel
- Heathrow
- China
- South Korea
ALSO READ
A weak Pope Francis thanks people for their prayers 'from the bottom of my heart' in audio message
US Justice Dept to ramp up staffing for immigration cases
Israel Accused of Weaponising Starvation in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Breakdown
Federal judge to hear arguments over whether to block immigration arrests in US schools
Pope Francis hits 3-week mark of hospitalisation after giving world sign of his frailty