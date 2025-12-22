Japan's Nuclear Reawakening: Niigata Vote Pivots Power Strategy

Japan is poised for a significant energy shift as Niigata's assembly votes on reopening the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant — a pivotal move toward nuclear energy revival after the infamous Fukushima disaster.

Located northwest of Tokyo, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa was among the reactors shut down in 2011. The vote, a litmus test for local sentiment, is seen as crucial for Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) and Japan's broader energy strategy to cut dependence on fossil fuels.

Despite TEPCO's 100 billion yen investment pledge to Niigata, wary residents remain skeptical. Surveys reveal deep-seated apprehensions, with many Niigata locals citing fears of repeat incidents. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi supports nuclear restarts to enhance energy security, reduce fossil fuel dependence, and cater to future demand driven by emerging technologies.