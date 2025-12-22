Trump Appoints Louisiana Governor as Special Envoy to Greenland
President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland. Landry, a supporter of Trump's initiative for U.S. Greenland interests, faces uncertainty over his governorship. Greenland's leadership has rejected the U.S. acquisition proposals, emphasizing the need for trust in bilateral cooperation.
In a surprising political move, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland. This appointment highlights Trump's ongoing interest in Greenland's strategic significance and resources.
Governor Landry, who aligned with Trump's vision earlier this year, is now in a position that could potentially require him to vacate his gubernatorial role. Trump has repeatedly suggested incorporating Greenland into the United States, a proposal that both Greenland and Denmark firmly oppose.
Despite mutual commitments for respect, Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt expressed concern over U.S. intentions, emphasizing the need to restore trust for continued cooperation between the two nations.
