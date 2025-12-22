Left Menu

Trump Appoints Louisiana Governor as Special Envoy to Greenland

President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland. Landry, a supporter of Trump's initiative for U.S. Greenland interests, faces uncertainty over his governorship. Greenland's leadership has rejected the U.S. acquisition proposals, emphasizing the need for trust in bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 09:29 IST
Trump Appoints Louisiana Governor as Special Envoy to Greenland
Jeff Landry

In a surprising political move, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland. This appointment highlights Trump's ongoing interest in Greenland's strategic significance and resources.

Governor Landry, who aligned with Trump's vision earlier this year, is now in a position that could potentially require him to vacate his gubernatorial role. Trump has repeatedly suggested incorporating Greenland into the United States, a proposal that both Greenland and Denmark firmly oppose.

Despite mutual commitments for respect, Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt expressed concern over U.S. intentions, emphasizing the need to restore trust for continued cooperation between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025