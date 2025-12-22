Trump Appoints Louisiana Governor as Special Envoy to Greenland

In a surprising political move, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland. This appointment highlights Trump's ongoing interest in Greenland's strategic significance and resources.

Governor Landry, who aligned with Trump's vision earlier this year, is now in a position that could potentially require him to vacate his gubernatorial role. Trump has repeatedly suggested incorporating Greenland into the United States, a proposal that both Greenland and Denmark firmly oppose.

Despite mutual commitments for respect, Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt expressed concern over U.S. intentions, emphasizing the need to restore trust for continued cooperation between the two nations.