Yen Nears Record Lows as BOJ Signals Cautious Stance
The Japanese yen neared record lows against the euro and Swiss franc due to the Bank of Japan's cautious economic signals. Both government officials and market analysts highlighted concerns about potential currency intervention, while Governor Kazuo Ueda's cautious rhetoric kept markets edgy. The yen's decline sparked bond yield hikes.
The Japanese yen hovered near record lows against the euro and Swiss franc on Monday. The Bank of Japan's cautious stance and lack of hawkish signals have given traders the green light to act against the yen, prompting Japanese officials to issue warnings about potential currency intervention.
High-ranking officials like Atsushi Mimura and Minoru Kihara flagged their concerns on the "one-sided and sharp" currency moves. While the central bank raised the policy rate in a move that was largely expected, Governor Kazuo Ueda's cautious rhetoric offered little new guidance, leaving traders anxious for clearer insight.
The yen fell significantly against major currencies such as the euro, the U.S. dollar, and the Australian dollar. Consequently, yields on Japanese government bonds rose past 2%, the highest since 1999. Markets now keenly await Governor Ueda's speech at the Keidanren business lobby on Christmas Day.
