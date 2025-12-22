Sports Rundown: Pro Bowl Moves, Game Previews, and Fines

The Buffalo Bills have made a strategic move by adding four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Matthew Judon to their practice squad. This decision comes as the team looks to bolster its defense during the crucial mid-season stretch.

In other NFL news, key matchups today include the Philadelphia vs. Washington game at 5 p.m. and the Green Bay vs. Chicago game at 8:20 p.m. Basketball fans can catch a slew of NBA games, including Houston at Denver and Dallas at Philadelphia.

Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, while the Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired Mason Marchment from the Seattle Kraken. Apart from the regular sports action, esports fans can tune into the Dota DreamLeague Season 27 event.