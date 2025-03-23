Left Menu

Near-Stampede Averted Amid Train Delays at Delhi Station

A near-stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station due to train delays, causing passenger congestion on platforms 12 and 13. Though no injuries were reported, passengers scaled barricades in frustration. Authorities have since brought the situation under control and implemented crowd management measures.

Updated: 23-03-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy congestion at the New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday caused a near-stampede as delays in train departures affected platforms 12 and 13. According to an official, the chaotic situation saw passengers scaling barricades and skipping queues as frustration grew.

The police reported no injuries but noted an increased crowd due to train delays. Commuters expressed their discontent, adding tension to an already stressful situation. Swift action by authorities was deemed necessary.

Following these events, the Delhi Police have implemented various crowd control measures to prevent further incidents of disorder. The situation has since stabilized, with delays easing and some trains departing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

