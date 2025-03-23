Passenger Congestion Sparks Chaos at New Delhi Railway Station
Heavy congestion at New Delhi Railway Station caused chaos on platforms 12 and 13 due to train delays. Although no injuries were reported, increased crowds led to disorderly behavior. The situation is now under control with trains departing and police implementing crowd management measures to prevent incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Chaos erupted at New Delhi Railway Station, particularly on platforms 12 and 13, due to the delayed departure of several trains on Sunday, according to an official statement.
The police reported no injuries amidst the turmoil, but a few trains running late led to an extra rush and disruptive behaviors, such as passengers scaling barricades and jumping queues.
With some trains now departed, officials confirmed the situation is under control, with Delhi Police implementing measures to manage the crowd and avert potential incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement