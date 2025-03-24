Markets Wobble Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Earnings Reports

Financial markets faced a mixed beginning to the week, with U.S. stock futures climbing while the dollar remained unstable, weighed down by impending data releases, Chinese earnings, and the looming threat of steep U.S. tariff increases.

The S&P 500 futures increased by around 0.6% during Asia trading hours, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose by 0.8%. Indices in Japan and Hong Kong also saw slight increases. Meanwhile, the euro gained after a slight dip last week, and Turkey's lira remained volatile due to political tensions. Australian-listed James Hardie's shares dropped significantly following its acquisition announcement of AZEK Company.

Market focus is on several key economic indicators, including U.S. President Donald Trump's possible tariff announcements, which have previously affected global markets. Investor uncertainty is heightened by economic slowdown fears, impacting currencies and stocks, although safe havens like gold remain steady.

