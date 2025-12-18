Bomb Hoax Alerts Paralyze Mumbai Courts
A series of fake bomb threat emails sent to courts and financial institutions in Mumbai and Nagpur caused chaos and halted legal proceedings. The emails, traced to a fake account linked to Israel, led to extensive evacuations and security sweeps before being declared hoaxes.
- Country:
- India
A series of bomb threat emails sent to key legal and financial institutions on Thursday caused widespread panic across Mumbai and Nagpur. The threats, targeting the Bombay High Court, local courts, and financial establishments, forced immediate evacuations and disrupted court proceedings.
The authorities, including the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), promptly responded with extensive searches. All threats were eventually declared as hoaxes after no explosives were found on any of the premises. The emails, originating from a fake account with an IP address traced to Israel, continue to be investigated.
This incident led to a temporary halt in court proceedings, affecting the Bombay High Court and magistrate courts in various localities. Security checks were conducted thoroughly before normalcy resumed. A non-cognisable offence has been registered in connection with the hoax under Section 353 (1) (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Illegal Ayurvedic Syrup Factory: An Inside Look
Temple Turmoil: TTD Takes Legal Stand Against Political Banner Outrage
Illegal Abortion Procedure Leads to Tragic Death in Mumbai
Russia's Central Bank Takes Legal Action Against European Banks Over Frozen Assets
EU Divided: Legal Snag Over Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid