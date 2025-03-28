Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Economic Uncertainty
The Bank of Mexico reduced its interest rate to 9.00% due to decreasing inflation and economic uncertainty. This decision, expected by analysts, follows previous rate cuts, with potential for further reductions. Inflation cooled to within the bank's target, but U.S. policy changes pose economic risks.
The Bank of Mexico made the decisive move to lower its benchmark interest rate to 9.00% on Thursday as inflation shows signs of cooling and the nation faces ongoing economic challenges.
In a move anticipated by analysts, the central bank announced a 50 basis point reduction, marking the second consecutive cut of this magnitude following a quicker pace of rate cuts introduced in February. The bank signaled the possibility of similar cuts in upcoming meetings.
Inflation in Mexico, the second-largest economy in Latin America, has settled within the central bank's target range, declining to 3.67% in mid-March from 3.74% the previous month. However, Mexico's board of governors pointed to uncertainties stemming from U.S. economic policy changes, which could influence inflation and economic projections.
(With inputs from agencies.)