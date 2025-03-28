Left Menu

Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Bank of Mexico reduced its interest rate to 9.00% due to decreasing inflation and economic uncertainty. This decision, expected by analysts, follows previous rate cuts, with potential for further reductions. Inflation cooled to within the bank's target, but U.S. policy changes pose economic risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:51 IST
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Mexico made the decisive move to lower its benchmark interest rate to 9.00% on Thursday as inflation shows signs of cooling and the nation faces ongoing economic challenges.

In a move anticipated by analysts, the central bank announced a 50 basis point reduction, marking the second consecutive cut of this magnitude following a quicker pace of rate cuts introduced in February. The bank signaled the possibility of similar cuts in upcoming meetings.

Inflation in Mexico, the second-largest economy in Latin America, has settled within the central bank's target range, declining to 3.67% in mid-March from 3.74% the previous month. However, Mexico's board of governors pointed to uncertainties stemming from U.S. economic policy changes, which could influence inflation and economic projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025