Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Bank of Mexico made the decisive move to lower its benchmark interest rate to 9.00% on Thursday as inflation shows signs of cooling and the nation faces ongoing economic challenges.

In a move anticipated by analysts, the central bank announced a 50 basis point reduction, marking the second consecutive cut of this magnitude following a quicker pace of rate cuts introduced in February. The bank signaled the possibility of similar cuts in upcoming meetings.

Inflation in Mexico, the second-largest economy in Latin America, has settled within the central bank's target range, declining to 3.67% in mid-March from 3.74% the previous month. However, Mexico's board of governors pointed to uncertainties stemming from U.S. economic policy changes, which could influence inflation and economic projections.

