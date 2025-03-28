Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Resurgence: A 6.5% Leap Forward

Argentina's economy expanded by 6.5% in January, marking the highest growth since mid-2022. The increase outpaced December's revised 6% growth and surpassed analysts' expectations. Key sectors like financial intermediation and retail drove the growth, reflecting a potential economic turnaround amid austerity measures enforced by President Javier Milei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 02:49 IST
Argentina's Economic Resurgence: A 6.5% Leap Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's economic activity surged by an impressive 6.5% in January compared to the same period last year, reaching its highest year-on-year increase since the middle of 2022, according to official data released on Thursday.

The Latin American nation's economy recorded its third consecutive month of growth, with the pace of expansion accelerating from a revised 6% in December and surpassing the 4.7% growth forecast by analysts surveyed by Reuters. Notably, financial intermediation, alongside wholesale, retail, and repairs, were the primary contributors to this national growth, as per the statistics agency INDEC.

Argentina's struggling economy appears to be on the mend over the last few months after substantial strain from the harsh austerity measures implemented by President Javier Milei. On a monthly basis, economic activity rose by 0.6% in January, marking the fourth straight month of growth, albeit slightly down from a revised 0.8% increase in the previous month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025