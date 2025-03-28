Government Slaps 10% Import Duty on Bengal Gram
The government has reintroduced a 10% import duty on bengal gram effective April 1, reversing last year's duty-free policy. The earlier waiver aimed to boost domestic availability and stabilize prices. Current production estimates for chana have increased slightly to 11.5 million tonnes for 2024-25.
Effective April 1, the government has reimposed a 10% import duty on bengal gram, also known as chana, according to a finance ministry notification dated March 27.
The decision marks a departure from last year's policy, which allowed duty-free imports of chana to counterprice increases and ensure availability. That waiver was set to last until March 31, 2025.
New estimates from the government project chana production to reach 11.5 million tonnes in 2024-25, up from 11 million tonnes the previous year.
