Left Menu

Government Slaps 10% Import Duty on Bengal Gram

The government has reintroduced a 10% import duty on bengal gram effective April 1, reversing last year's duty-free policy. The earlier waiver aimed to boost domestic availability and stabilize prices. Current production estimates for chana have increased slightly to 11.5 million tonnes for 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:20 IST
Government Slaps 10% Import Duty on Bengal Gram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Effective April 1, the government has reimposed a 10% import duty on bengal gram, also known as chana, according to a finance ministry notification dated March 27.

The decision marks a departure from last year's policy, which allowed duty-free imports of chana to counterprice increases and ensure availability. That waiver was set to last until March 31, 2025.

New estimates from the government project chana production to reach 11.5 million tonnes in 2024-25, up from 11 million tonnes the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025